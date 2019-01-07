Bird Box, le immagini del mostro censurato

-
Il mostro di Bird Box sarebbe dovuto apparire in sogno a Malorie, ma la scena è stata tagliata
Sandra Bullock aveva detto che la creatura era «simile ad un serpente, con il volto di un bambino»
L'artista Andy Bergholtz ha mostrato su Instagram il modello che aveva creato per il film
Bird Box è il film originale Netflix più visto della storia della piattaforma. La trama, tratta dal romanzo «La morte avrà i tuoi occhi» di Josh Malerman, si sviluppa intorno a delle misteriose creature che con il contatto visivo innescano delle allucinazioni negli esseri umani, spingendoli a suicidarsi. Una delle scelte più celebrate dal pubblico è proprio quella di non mostrare mai l’aspetto di queste misteriose creature. Una decisione difesa anche da Andy Bergholtz che il mostro l’aveva disegnato, e che l’ha mostrato ai suoi follower su Instagram.
Bird Box: ecco l’aspetto del mostro censurato
In un’intervista la protagonista del film Sandra Bullock aveva descritto il terribile mostro come «un uomo verde con un’orrenda faccia da bambino, simile ad un serpente». In realtà il colore verde era semplicemente dovuto alla tecnica del green screen: l’attore, Dirk Rogers, che avrebbe dovuto interpretare il mostro indossava una tuta verde sulla quale sarebbero stati proiettati gli effetti speciali. Lo spiega su Instagram Andy Bergholtz, che ha condiviso sul suo profilo le immagini del volto della creatura misteriosa. «Ho scolpito almeno 3 o 4 variazioni sul disegno prima che fosse approvato» spiega lo scultore, raccontando che la versione iniziale aveva «un aspetto più aggressivo» ma è stato poi «rivisto alla fine per avere un aspetto più delicato». Il volto del mostro ricorda quello di un bambino, e non era casuale. Inizialmente la creatura sarebbe dovuta apparire in un incubo di Malorie: la protagonista infatti è nel pieno della gravidanza quando l’ondata di suicidi arriva nella sua città. Sarebbe stato quindi un modo per esorcizzare allo stesso tempo la paura di diventare madre e morire per mano dei misteriosi invasori. La scena è stata poi tagliata per decisione della regista Susanne Bier per mantenere alta la suspance fino alla fine. Una scelta vincente, sia per il pubblico che per la critica, ed elogiata anche da Bergholtz: «Alla fine, mi è davvero piaciuto il film e penso che sia meglio non mostrare il trucco» conclude nel post l’artista.
*Some spoilers ahead for BIRD BOX, continue reading at your own risk!* We had the unique pleasure of designing a creepy makeup for the film, although the scene ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor. Keep in mind, the fatal "vision" that each character saw would most likely be different for each person (you'll understand if you've seen the film), and this makeup appeared in a cut "dream/nightmare sequence" with Sandra Bullock's character. Considering her pregnant state and emotional arc thru the movie, the producers felt Sandra's nightmare would have something to do with a twisted, demonic baby creature attacking her (that's as much as I could gather about the context of the scene anyway). I sculpted at least 3 or 4 variations on the design before it was approved, which began as a more aggressive, monstery look and was revised to be a bit more subtle in the end. I also had the pleasure of painting the finished prosthetics before sending them to set, to be worn and performed by the one and only Dirk Rogers @thehalloweendirk, applied by the great @proutyfx. It's funny, I read an interview recently where Bullock described the creature as a "snake-like, green man with a horrific baby face". Many folks have speculated what the creature may have looked like, but they fail to realize the "snake-like green man" portion was simply Dirk in a spandex green-screen suit 😄. Everything from the neck down was intended to be a giant CGI creature/body added later. In the end, I actually really liked the movie and think it was better off NOT showing the makeup. Kudos to the director for sticking to her guns on that one. Still a fun project to be a part of, thanks Howie! @hoops511 #netflix #birdbox
(Credits immagine di copertina: frame dal trailer ufficiale)