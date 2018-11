Chi sono i giovani che stanno facendo causa al governo statunitense

View this post on Instagram

The Trump administration continues its desperate dash to dodge Juliana v. United States. Its latest attempt comes in the form of a “Motion for Judgment on the Pleadings.” In this motion, the federal defendants argue for the first time that the President is above the Constitution. Help us show the defendants that the people are behind our youth plaintiffs in their stand for climate rights starting at 1pm at the Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene! #youthvgov #resist