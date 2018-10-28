Leicester, cade fuori dallo stadio l’elicottero del presidente: «Era a bordo»

L’elicottero che doveva accompagnare fuori dallo stadio il presidente del Leicester Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha si è schiantato subito dopo il decollo, causando la morte di quest’ultimo. Probabilmente a bordo del velivolo c’erano anche altre persone, non ancora identificate. “Lui era a bordo“, hanno affermato alla Bbc fonti vicino alla famiglia.

Il patron del miracolo sportivo del 2016 con Claudio Ranieri aveva assistito al pareggio della sua squadra con il West Ham (1-1).

Leicester, la solidarietà dei calciatori e società

Immediata la risposta dei giocatori del Leicester. Il portiere Kasper Schmeichel avrebbe addirittura assistito allo schianto, mentre Jamy Vardy e il difensore Harry Maguire hanno pregato su Twitter.

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) 27 ottobre 2018

Immediatamente è scattata anche la solidarietà di molte squadre internazionali e italiane.

Following the tragedy that hit Leicester football club, AC Milan’s deepest thoughts go to the city, the team and the fans. 🙏🏼 — AC Milan (@acmilan) 27 ottobre 2018

The thoughts of everyone at Chelsea Football Club are with @LCFC and all those affected by this evening’s terrible accident. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 27 ottobre 2018

The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with @LCFC and those affected by the incident after today’s match at the King Power Stadium. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 27 ottobre 2018