Leicester, cade fuori dallo stadio l’elicottero del presidente: «Era a bordo»

L'elicottero è partito un'ora dopo la fine di Leicester-West Ham
Il velivolo è precipitato subito
L'incidente è stato causato da un'avaria al motore
L’elicottero che doveva accompagnare fuori dallo stadio il presidente del Leicester Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha si è schiantato subito dopo il decollo, causando la morte di quest’ultimo. Probabilmente a bordo del velivolo c’erano anche altre persone, non ancora identificate. “Lui era a bordo“, hanno affermato alla Bbc fonti vicino alla famiglia.
Il patron del miracolo sportivo del 2016 con Claudio Ranieri aveva assistito al pareggio della sua squadra con il West Ham (1-1).
Leicester, la solidarietà dei calciatori e società
Immediata la risposta dei giocatori del Leicester. Il portiere Kasper Schmeichel avrebbe addirittura assistito allo schianto, mentre Jamy Vardy e il difensore Harry Maguire hanno pregato su Twitter.
Immediatamente è scattata anche la solidarietà di molte squadre internazionali e italiane.
