Sport

Leicester, cade fuori dallo stadio l’elicottero del presidente: «Era a bordo»

di Redazione | 28/10/2018

Leicester

  • L'elicottero è partito un'ora dopo la fine di Leicester-West Ham

  • Il velivolo è precipitato subito

  • L'incidente è stato causato da un'avaria al motore

L’elicottero che doveva accompagnare fuori dallo stadio il presidente del Leicester Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha si è schiantato subito dopo il decollo, causando la morte di quest’ultimo. Probabilmente a bordo del velivolo c’erano anche altre persone, non ancora identificate. “Lui era a bordo“, hanno affermato alla Bbc fonti vicino alla famiglia.

LEGGI ANCHE > Cucchi, l’audio del carabiniere che disse: «Magari morisse, li mortacci sua»

Il patron del miracolo sportivo del 2016 con Claudio Ranieri aveva assistito al pareggio della sua squadra con il West Ham (1-1).

Leicester, la solidarietà dei calciatori e società

Immediata la risposta dei giocatori del Leicester. Il portiere Kasper Schmeichel avrebbe addirittura  assistito allo schianto, mentre Jamy Vardy e il difensore Harry Maguire hanno pregato su Twitter.

Immediatamente è scattata anche la solidarietà di molte squadre internazionali e italiane.

TAG: Leicester