Un tizio ha picconato e distrutto la stella di Trump al Walk of Fame

Oggi qualcuno, non ancora identificato, ha preso a picconate e letteralmente distrutto la stella di Donald Trump, attuale presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America, sulla celebre Walk of Fame a Hollywood.

BREAKING! President Trumps star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was just destroyed. We're following up on #2NEWSAM . pic.twitter.com/qiad6yIMCn

President Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame was destroyed again this morning, after police say a man used a pick axe to deface his dedicated chunk of Hollywood Blvd. sidewalk. The suspect turned himself in to Beverly Hills Police. @nbcla https://t.co/HiVTm4yOtV pic.twitter.com/4X1yNFQ6sV

— Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) 25 luglio 2018