Mr. T si è innamorato del curling: «Davvero emozionante»

Il curling fa innamorare. E lo seguono anche i vip. È il caso del 65enne attore americano ed ex wrestler Laurence Tureaud, noto come Mr. T, diventato famoso negli anni ’80 soprattutto per la serie televisiva A-Team e il film Rocky III. Nei giorni delle Olimpiadi invernali di Pyeongchang Mr. T, che ha studiato arti marziali e lottato sui ring, ha pubblicamente manifestato sui social network il suo interesse per lo sport delle pietre che scivolano sul ghiaccio definendolo addirittura «emozionante».

I am really Pumped watching the Winter Olympics. I am watching events I never thought I would watch before, like curling. You heard me, curling Fool! — Mr. T (@MrT) 11 febbraio 2018

Curling is kind of different, but it’s Exciting. It’s not as easy as it looks. It takes some skills that’s for sure. I like it! — Mr. T (@MrT) 11 febbraio 2018

Mr. T e la nuova passione per il curling: «Cool»

L’attore di è detto molto preso dalla particolare disciplina, che richiede certamente abilità e forza ben diverse da wrestling e sport da combattimento. «Mi piace!», ha esclamato su Twitter dopo averlo definito «cool» («Fantastico», «figo») e anche «folle» con tanto di hashtag #curlingcoolfool. Mt. T durante i Giochi invernali si è divertito anche ad inviare messaggi di sostegno per gli atleti.

Anyways, I see curling as a finesse sport, more straight and controlled strength. Not brute strength, like when I was a bouncer, oh no! — Mr. T (@MrT) 14 febbraio 2018

I like curling, it’s less wear and tear on the body. I wrestled, boxed, and studied martial arts. I have nothing else to prove. Therefore I choose curling. #curlingiscoolfool — Mr. T (@MrT) 14 febbraio 2018

(Foto Zumapress da archivio Ansa)