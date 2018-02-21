curling
21.02.2018 | di Donato De Sena

Mr. T si è innamorato del curling: «Davvero emozionante»

Il curling fa innamorare. E lo seguono anche i vip. È il caso del 65enne attore americano ed ex wrestler Laurence Tureaud, noto come Mr. T, diventato famoso negli anni ’80 soprattutto per la serie televisiva A-Team e il film Rocky III. Nei giorni delle Olimpiadi invernali di Pyeongchang Mr. T, che ha studiato arti marziali e lottato sui ring, ha pubblicamente manifestato sui social network il suo interesse per lo sport delle pietre che scivolano sul ghiaccio definendolo addirittura «emozionante».

 

 

 

Mr. T e la nuova passione per il curling: «Cool»

L’attore di è detto molto preso dalla particolare disciplina, che richiede certamente abilità e forza ben diverse da wrestling e sport da combattimento. «Mi piace!», ha esclamato su Twitter dopo averlo definito «cool» («Fantastico», «figo») e anche «folle» con tanto di hashtag #curlingcoolfool. Mt. T durante i Giochi invernali si è divertito anche ad inviare messaggi di sostegno per gli atleti.

 

 

 

(Foto Zumapress da archivio Ansa)