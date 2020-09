Facebook e Luxottica si uniscono per gli smart glasses del futuro

View this post on Instagram

@facebook, Inc. and EssilorLuxottica today announced a multiyear collaboration to develop the next generation of smart glasses. The partnership will combine Facebook apps and technologies, Luxottica’s category leadership and iconic brands, and @essilorgroup’s advanced lens technology to help people stay better connected to their friends and family. The first product will be branded @rayban, the world’s most popular eyewear brand, and is scheduled to launch in 2021. The future is looking better already. Discover more on @rayban’s official channels. Stay tuned! #EssilorLuxottica #Facebook #RayBan #Innovation