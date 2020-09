Trump shock sui soldati morti in guerra: “Sono solo sfigati perdenti”

View this post on Instagram

In 2018, President Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris, blaming the rain for the cancelation. But according to four sources, the real reason was that he did not believe it important to honor American war dead. He told his staff that the cemetery is “filled with losers.” ⁠ ⁠ The remark is one of several new revelations about Trump’s seeming contempt for military service, Jeffrey Goldberg reports. When Senator John McCain died in August 2018, Trump reportedly told his senior staff, “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral.” On at least two occasions since becoming president, according to three sources with direct knowledge of his views, Trump referred to former President George H. W. Bush as a “loser” for being shot down by the Japanese as a Navy pilot in World War II. ⁠ ⁠ While Trump took great interest in staging a military parade in D.C., sources say he rejected the idea of such a parade including wounded veterans, because “nobody wants to see that.” Why does Trump seem to disdain military service? “He has a lot of fear,” one officer with firsthand knowledge of Trump’s views said. “He doesn’t see the heroism in fighting.” ⁠ ⁠ Read more at the link in our bio.