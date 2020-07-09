View this post on Instagram

Congratulations Thailand on becoming the first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex unions! 🇹🇭🏳️‍🌈 ⠀ This bill will finally allow same-sex couples to adopt children and merge finances. Unfortunately, it does not call these unions "marriages," and Thailand does not allow changing one's legal gender, so it will only permit same-sex unions among cis couples. Though there is still a lot of work to be done, there is also cause to celebrate the small steps toward equality in Southeast Asia. ⠀ To our LGBTQ+ Thai family, we see you. ⠀ 📷 by @zignors (1), @21.sao with @patsornnn (2), @turktk with @sudarshannataraj (3), and @deeristravelling with @zignors and @nabipov (4). ⠀ Image description: This carousel of images features LGBTQ+ folk in Southeast Asia. The first image depicts Aon, a content creator based in Bangkok, as he sits on a beach in Koh Larn, Thailand. Aon sits, resting his arms on his knees, on the idyllic white sands. Behind him, a rainbow Pride flag billows in the sea breeze. He tilts his head and smiles peacefully. In the second image @21.sao and @patsornnn stand barefoot on a raised platform above a tropical river valley. Behind them, stunning rock formations and islets climb into the hazy evening sky. @21.sao (pictured left) is wearing a white tee and green pants. @patsornnn is wearing a ruffled green dress and smiling adorably. In the third image Turk and Sudy sit at a table together. Turk tucks in under Sudy's right arm. Behind them, dazzling green palm trees stretch into a brilliant blue sky, dotted with fluffy clouds. In the final image, Aon is pictured sitting on the beach again, this time with his partner Lan. Lan (pictured right) stretches the rainbow Pride flag out behind him, letting it blow in the warm air. Both wear shorts, black tees, and sunglasses. Behind them, a gentle tide rolls up onto calm shores.