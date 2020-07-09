Il governo della Thailandia ha approvato una proposta di legge sulle unioni civili
In Thailandia, il governo ha appena approvato una una proposta di legge che, se confermata, renderebbe legali le unioni civili tra persone dello stesso sesso.
Se il parlamento dovesse approvare ufficialmente la legge, la Thailandia diventerebbe la seconda nazione in Asia, dopo Taiwan, a riconoscere le unioni civili, in una delle mosse più liberali di un Paese storicamente conservatore ma celebrato per la sua tolleranza.
La proposta di legge prevede anche l’approvazione di adozioni, del diritto all’eredità e alla proprietà congiunta per le coppie dello stesso sesso ma stabilisce che una delle due parti in causa debba essere di nazionalità thailandese.
La Thailandia è vista da anni come un oasi di tolleranza LGBT del sudest asiatico
«La legge per le unioni civili è un passo importante per la società thailandese, per la promozione delle pari opportunità e per supportare le coppie dello stesso sesso nel costruire una vita insieme», ha scritto la portavoce del governo Ratchada Thanadirek in un post su Facebook.
Nonostante la società thailandese sia principalmente regolata da norme buddiste tradizionali, il regno ha la reputazione di essere aperto a cambiamenti e vanta una delle più grandi e attive comunità LGBT del continente.
La proposta di legge era stata originariamente introdotta nel 2018 ma non era stata approvata in tempo prima delle elezioni della nuova legislatura.
Congratulations Thailand on becoming the first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex unions! 🇹🇭🏳️🌈 ⠀ This bill will finally allow same-sex couples to adopt children and merge finances. Unfortunately, it does not call these unions "marriages," and Thailand does not allow changing one's legal gender, so it will only permit same-sex unions among cis couples. Though there is still a lot of work to be done, there is also cause to celebrate the small steps toward equality in Southeast Asia. ⠀ To our LGBTQ+ Thai family, we see you. ⠀ 📷 by @zignors (1), @21.sao with @patsornnn (2), @turktk with @sudarshannataraj (3), and @deeristravelling with @zignors and @nabipov (4). ⠀ Image description: This carousel of images features LGBTQ+ folk in Southeast Asia. The first image depicts Aon, a content creator based in Bangkok, as he sits on a beach in Koh Larn, Thailand. Aon sits, resting his arms on his knees, on the idyllic white sands. Behind him, a rainbow Pride flag billows in the sea breeze. He tilts his head and smiles peacefully. In the second image @21.sao and @patsornnn stand barefoot on a raised platform above a tropical river valley. Behind them, stunning rock formations and islets climb into the hazy evening sky. @21.sao (pictured left) is wearing a white tee and green pants. @patsornnn is wearing a ruffled green dress and smiling adorably. In the third image Turk and Sudy sit at a table together. Turk tucks in under Sudy's right arm. Behind them, dazzling green palm trees stretch into a brilliant blue sky, dotted with fluffy clouds. In the final image, Aon is pictured sitting on the beach again, this time with his partner Lan. Lan (pictured right) stretches the rainbow Pride flag out behind him, letting it blow in the warm air. Both wear shorts, black tees, and sunglasses. Behind them, a gentle tide rolls up onto calm shores. ⠀ #lgbt #lgbtq #pride #lgbtqia #queer #lovewins #loveislove #gay #thailand #lgbtthailand #lgbtqthailand #southeastasia #gaysian #samesexmarriage #samesexwedding #samesex #samesexunion #gaypride #gayisokay #lesbian #lesbianpride #queerpeopleofcolor #asia #queerasians #pride2020 #loveislove🌈 #lovewins🌈 #lgbtq🌈 #pride🌈 #gayisokay🌈
Lo scorso anno, Taiwan è diventato il primo Paese asiatico a legalizzare le unioni civili, mentre il Vietnam ha ufficialmente decriminalizzato i matrimoni tra persone dello stesso sesso.
Kittinan Daramadhaj, il presidente della Rainbow Sky Association della Thailanda ha detto in un’intervista a Reuters che la legge, se approvata «può sufficientemente alleviare i dolori e supportare i diritti umani della comunità LGBT» ma che di fatto non usa il termine “matrimonio”, che è legalmente definito come l’unione tra un uomo e una donna.