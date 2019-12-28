Alla fine dell’anno si guarda si ai bilanci, come abbiamo fatto noi con la speciale classifica dei migliori titoli usciti nel 2019, ma anche al futuro e già circola la lista dei film più attesi 2020. Il sondaggio proposto da Fandango come ogni anno ha dato dei risultati sorprendenti, dato che mancano titoli molto importanti all’appello. Niente Ghostbusters 3 e niente Top Gun 2 tra i film più attesi, mentre comanda Wonder Woman 1984.

Girl power sempre molto alto dato che in seconda posizione c’è Black Widow, mentre al terzo l’atteso film sugli Eterni con protagonisti Richard Madden e Kit Harington. Subito dietro spazio al live action di Mulan, mentre solo quinta posizione per No Time to Die venticinquesimo capitolo della saga di James Bond. Tra i film più attesi del 2020 c’è a sorpresa il sequel A Quiet Place 2 e un altro cinecomic, il Birds of Prey con la Harley Quinn di Margot Robbie. Manca clamorosamente da questa classifica Tenet di Christopher Nolan, ma anche Dune di Denis Villeneuve acclamato regista di Blade Runner 2049 e del remake West Side Story di Steven Spielberg.



Film più attesi 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 Black Widow Eternals Mulan No Time to Die A Quiet Place 2 Birds of Prey In the Heights Pixar’s Soul Fast & Furious 9

Attori e attrici più attesi del 2020

Non solo i film, visto che Fandango ha anche indicato altre categorie: le attrici più attese nei film del 2020 sono senza dubbio Gal Gadot e Scarlett Johansson, mentre come attore curiosità su Chris Pine e Daniel Craig, che indosserà lo smoking di James Bond un’ultima volta. Per quanto riguarda l’interessante categoria dei Villain spazio a Kirsten Wiig e al premio Oscar Rami Malek.

Attrice più attesa

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984) Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place 2, Jungle Cruise) Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey, Barbie) Zendaya (Dune)

Attore più atteso

Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984) Paul Rudd (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy) Daniel Craig (No Time to Die) Robert Downey Jr. (Dolittle)

Villain più atteso

Kristen Wiig come Cheetah (Wonder Woman 1984) Rami Malek come Safin (No Time to Die) Ewan McGregor come Black Mask (Birds of Prey) Jim Carrey come Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Sonic) Charlize Theron come Cipher (Fast & Furious 9)

Film per famiglie più attesi

Mulan Pixar’s Soul Sonic Dolittle Jungle Cruise

Film horror più attesi

A Quiet Place 2 Halloween Kills The Invisible Man The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It The Grudge

Commedia live action più attesa