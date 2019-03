L’uomo dell’urlo di Munch non sta urlando

View this post on Instagram

'I felt a large scream pass through nature'😱 Edvard Munch printed these words in German at the bottom of his 1895 lithograph of 'The Scream'. It has been argued that the figure in the artwork isn't actually screaming, but trying to block out the shriek they hear coming from their surroundings. Munch intended the original title to be 'The Scream of Nature'. Edvard Munch (1863–1944), 'The Scream'. Lithograph, 1895. Private collection, Norway. CC BY 4 The Munch Museum.