ROSE livestream and tweet-a-long, THURSDAY 26 MARCH at 7pm GMT. Come and have fun! Before that, Thursday daytime, time TBC, we’ll release ROSE: THE PREQUEL on the BBC’s Doctor Who website – it’s a lost piece of history from the 50th anniversary year, 2013. Never seen before! ROSE is available in the UK on BBC iPlayer and Netflix; worldwide, check your own resources (don’t ask me, I have no clue!). If you can’t find a copy, close your eyes at 7pm GMT and feel my psychic link. Yeah. I’ll be tweeting along, twitter handle to be named on Thursday! Plus more surprise to come. Oh what a lockdown this is! #TripofaLifetime @bbcdoctorwho @doctorwho_magazine @bbc @bbcone @bbciplayer @emily_rosina #doctorwho #rose #hellofaithfulviewer Trailer by James Barnett @makemeaoffer