Greta Thunberg rifiuta il riconoscimento del Nordic Council: «Il Movimento per l’ambiente non ha bisogno di premi»

Il no al premio: non per protesta, ma perché le medaglie non servono

I premi non sono tutto. Greta Thunberg non ha vinto il Nobel per la Pace, ma ha anche deciso di rifiutare un altro riconoscimento che portava con sé anche un assegno da 46mila euro. La giovanissima attivista svedese ha, infatti, detto no al ‘Nordic Council environmental award 2019’. Non si tratta di una decisione polemica, ma di una scelta ponderata e ben motivata dalla stessa 16enne sulla propria pagina Instagram.

LEGGI ANCHE > Il ‘curioso’ caso del premio Nobel per la Pace che si è detto pronto alla guerra con l’Egitto

«Ho deciso di non ritirare questo premio. Lo considero un grande onore, ma il movimento contro il cambiamento climatico non necessita di altri premi – ha scritto Greta Thunberg sulla propria pagina Instagram -. Noi abbiamo bisogno che chi ha il potere inizi ad ascoltare gli scienziati». Le medagliette sulla giacca, il nome inserito tra i vincitori di questo o quel premio, dunque, non hanno un grande valore per la 16enne svedese che è alla ricerca di qualcosa di molto più importante per il futuro del pianeta Terra.

Greta Thunberg e il premio rifiutato

La cerimonia si svolgerà a Stoccolma, ma Greta Thunberg non ci sarà e il premio non lo riceverà. La giovane attivista svedese, infatti, è ancora in viaggio negli Stati Uniti per portare avanti la sua mobilitazione mondiale sull’emergenza climatica, il riscaldamento globale e la salute dell’Ambiente. «Il movimento per il clima non ha bisogno di altri premi – ha scritto sempre su Instagram la 16enne -. Le belle parole non stanno mancando, ma la storia è completamente differente quando andiamo a vedere le emissioni dei nostri Paesi e l’impatto ecologico personale, includendo voli aerei e navi». Meglio i fatti e l’attivismo piuttosto che premi fini a sé stessi.

(foto di copertina: via ZUMA Press)