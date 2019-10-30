Greta Thunberg rifiuta il riconoscimento del Nordic Council: «Il Movimento per l’ambiente non ha bisogno di premi»
Il no al premio: non per protesta, ma perché le medaglie non servono
Così Greta Thunberg ha motivato la sua decisione di rifiutare il "Nordic Council environmental award 2019"
La lotta contro il cambiamento climatico non ha bisogno di riconoscimenti fisici
I premi non sono tutto. Greta Thunberg non ha vinto il Nobel per la Pace, ma ha anche deciso di rifiutare un altro riconoscimento che portava con sé anche un assegno da 46mila euro. La giovanissima attivista svedese ha, infatti, detto no al ‘Nordic Council environmental award 2019’. Non si tratta di una decisione polemica, ma di una scelta ponderata e ben motivata dalla stessa 16enne sulla propria pagina Instagram.
«Ho deciso di non ritirare questo premio. Lo considero un grande onore, ma il movimento contro il cambiamento climatico non necessita di altri premi – ha scritto Greta Thunberg sulla propria pagina Instagram -. Noi abbiamo bisogno che chi ha il potere inizi ad ascoltare gli scienziati». Le medagliette sulla giacca, il nome inserito tra i vincitori di questo o quel premio, dunque, non hanno un grande valore per la 16enne svedese che è alla ricerca di qualcosa di molto più importante per il futuro del pianeta Terra.
I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019. I have decided to decline this prize. Here’s why: “I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today. I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science. The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita – if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping – then it’s a whole other story. In Sweden we live as if we had about 4 planets according to WWF and Global Footprint Network. And roughly the same goes for the entire Nordic region. In Norway for instance, the government recently gave a record number of permits to look for new oil and gas. The newly opened oil and natural gas-field, ”Johan Sverdrup” is expected to produce oil and natural gas for 50 years; oil and gas that would generate global CO2 emissions of 1,3 tonnes. The gap between what the science says is needed to limit the increase of global temperature rise to below 1,5 or even 2 degrees – and politics that run the Nordic countries is gigantic. And there are still no signs whatsoever of the changes required. The Paris Agreement, which all of the Nordic countries have signed, is based on the aspect of equity, which means that richer countries must lead the way. We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1,5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I – and Fridays For Future in Sweden – choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500 000 Swedish kronor. Best wishes Greta Thunberg”
Greta Thunberg e il premio rifiutato
La cerimonia si svolgerà a Stoccolma, ma Greta Thunberg non ci sarà e il premio non lo riceverà. La giovane attivista svedese, infatti, è ancora in viaggio negli Stati Uniti per portare avanti la sua mobilitazione mondiale sull’emergenza climatica, il riscaldamento globale e la salute dell’Ambiente. «Il movimento per il clima non ha bisogno di altri premi – ha scritto sempre su Instagram la 16enne -. Le belle parole non stanno mancando, ma la storia è completamente differente quando andiamo a vedere le emissioni dei nostri Paesi e l’impatto ecologico personale, includendo voli aerei e navi». Meglio i fatti e l’attivismo piuttosto che premi fini a sé stessi.
