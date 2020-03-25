Il messaggio di Greta Thunberg, anche lei in isolamento con i sintomi del coronavirus

Anche Greta Thumberg ha contratto, presumibilmente, l’infezione da Covid-19. La giovanissima attivista celebre in tutto il mondo ha annunciato su Instagram quello che le sta accadendo, raccontando la condizione di autoisolamento nella quale sta vivendo. Greta è solo l’ultima delle lista della persone famose risultate positive al coronacvirus che, per la natura stessa dei loro lavori, sono state più esposte al contagio.

Greta Thunberg in autoisolamento in Svezia, dove non è possibile fare tamponi

Greta Thunberg potrebbe avere il coronavirus, come lei stessa ha fatto sapere tramite un post Instagram. Nella lunga didascalia l’attivista dei Fridays for the Future ribadisce l’importanza per tutte le persone di rimanere a casa per non correre il rischio di contagiare altri, considerato che lei i sintomi li ha vissuti come un raffreddore nemmeno troppo forte mentre suo padre, che lo ha probabilmente contratto insieme a lei, si sta sentendo molto peggio. Entrambi avrebbero contratto il virus viaggiando per l’Europa.

Stanchezza, brividi, gola infiammata e tosse

Questi i sintomi che Greta ha affermato di avere al ritorno dal viaggio che l’ha portata a Bruxelles. L’autoisolamneto è cominciato immediatamente e dura da tre settimane, lontano dalla madre e dalla sorella. Il padre è nelle stesse condizioni, anche se sta accusando maggiormente per l’intensità dei sintomi e per l’aggiunta della febbre. In Svezia, a meno che la situazione non sia grave, non è possibile essere sottoposti al test con tampone.

«Sto meglio, ma il mio ultimo raffreddore è stato peggiore: state a casa»

Il lungo post non ha che questo come intento finale: avvertire le persone, ancora una volta, di prestare attenzione e rimanere a casa. Soprattutto quelle giovani. Perché, come sottolinea Greta, «se la situazione non fosse questa avrei pensato di avere solo un po’ si stanchezza e di tosse, il che rende tutto molto più pericoloso». Il post si conclude con la raccomandazione: «Molti (i giovani specialmente) potrebbero non notare sintomi o sperimentarne di molto lievi. In tanti che non sanno di averlo potrebbero trasmetterlo a persone più a rischio. Noi che non siamo a rischio abbiamo un’enorme responsabilità, le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza tra vita e morte per molti altri». Un po’ come per la situazione del pianeta, quindi, Greta lancia a tutti l’appello giusto: pensate al benessere delle persone e non al vostro come singoli.

(Immagine copertina dal profilo Instagram di Freta Thunberg)