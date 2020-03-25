Il messaggio di Greta Thunberg, anche lei in isolamento con i sintomi del coronavirus
La giovane attivista è in autoisolamento, lontano dalla madre e dalla sorella
Greta ha viaggiato in giro per l'Europa col padre, che accusa gli stessi sintomi, ma pi severi
Il messaggio della giovane è chiaro: abbiamo una grande responsabilità, state a casa
Anche Greta Thumberg ha contratto, presumibilmente, l’infezione da Covid-19. La giovanissima attivista celebre in tutto il mondo ha annunciato su Instagram quello che le sta accadendo, raccontando la condizione di autoisolamento nella quale sta vivendo. Greta è solo l’ultima delle lista della persone famose risultate positive al coronacvirus che, per la natura stessa dei loro lavori, sono state più esposte al contagio.
Greta Thunberg in autoisolamento in Svezia, dove non è possibile fare tamponi
Greta Thunberg potrebbe avere il coronavirus, come lei stessa ha fatto sapere tramite un post Instagram. Nella lunga didascalia l’attivista dei Fridays for the Future ribadisce l’importanza per tutte le persone di rimanere a casa per non correre il rischio di contagiare altri, considerato che lei i sintomi li ha vissuti come un raffreddore nemmeno troppo forte mentre suo padre, che lo ha probabilmente contratto insieme a lei, si sta sentendo molto peggio. Entrambi avrebbero contratto il virus viaggiando per l’Europa.
Stanchezza, brividi, gola infiammata e tosse
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Questi i sintomi che Greta ha affermato di avere al ritorno dal viaggio che l’ha portata a Bruxelles. L’autoisolamneto è cominciato immediatamente e dura da tre settimane, lontano dalla madre e dalla sorella. Il padre è nelle stesse condizioni, anche se sta accusando maggiormente per l’intensità dei sintomi e per l’aggiunta della febbre. In Svezia, a meno che la situazione non sia grave, non è possibile essere sottoposti al test con tampone.
«Sto meglio, ma il mio ultimo raffreddore è stato peggiore: state a casa»
Il lungo post non ha che questo come intento finale: avvertire le persone, ancora una volta, di prestare attenzione e rimanere a casa. Soprattutto quelle giovani. Perché, come sottolinea Greta, «se la situazione non fosse questa avrei pensato di avere solo un po’ si stanchezza e di tosse, il che rende tutto molto più pericoloso». Il post si conclude con la raccomandazione: «Molti (i giovani specialmente) potrebbero non notare sintomi o sperimentarne di molto lievi. In tanti che non sanno di averlo potrebbero trasmetterlo a persone più a rischio. Noi che non siamo a rischio abbiamo un’enorme responsabilità, le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza tra vita e morte per molti altri». Un po’ come per la situazione del pianeta, quindi, Greta lancia a tutti l’appello giusto: pensate al benessere delle persone e non al vostro come singoli.
