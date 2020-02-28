Beautiful è probabilmente la soap opera più famosa e longeva al mondo, capace di appassionare milioni di spettatori dentro e fuori dagli Stati Uniti. Oggi però la serie è in lutto per la scomparsa di colei che ha creato questo fenomeno televisivo, stiamo parlando di Lee Phillip Bell che si è spenta all’età di 91 anni lo scorso martedì. Lei e il marito William J. Bell, scomparso anche lui nel 2005, avevano creato Beautiful ma anche Febbre D’Amore.

La notizia è stata data ufficialmente dai suoi tre figli ed eredi William James Bell, Bradley Phillip Bell e Lauralee Bell Martin:

È arrivato anche un post di commemorazione per la mamma di Beautiful e Febbre D’Amore da Melody Thomas Scott, storica protagonista proprio di quest’ultimo show con cui vinse l’Emmy nel 1975.

We are all devastated by the passing of Lee Phillip Bell. A television pioneer and powerhouse in her own right, she elevated daytime television in co-creating “The Young and the Restless” with her equally iconic husband, Bill Bell. We sadly mourn our true matriarch. 🙏🏻💜 pic.twitter.com/V5nUaz4N5E

— Melody Thomas Scott (@MelodyThomasSco) February 26, 2020