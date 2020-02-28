Beautiful in lutto, addio alla creatrice Lee Phillip Bell
Beautiful è probabilmente la soap opera più famosa e longeva al mondo, capace di appassionare milioni di spettatori dentro e fuori dagli Stati Uniti. Oggi però la serie è in lutto per la scomparsa di colei che ha creato questo fenomeno televisivo, stiamo parlando di Lee Phillip Bell che si è spenta all’età di 91 anni lo scorso martedì. Lei e il marito William J. Bell, scomparso anche lui nel 2005, avevano creato Beautiful ma anche Febbre D’Amore.
La notizia è stata data ufficialmente dai suoi tre figli ed eredi William James Bell, Bradley Phillip Bell e Lauralee Bell Martin:
”È stata una moglie, una madre e una nonna amorevole e solidale. Graziosa e gentile, ha arricchito la vita di tutti coloro che l’hanno conosciuta. Ci mancherà moltissimo”.
È arrivato anche un post di commemorazione per la mamma di Beautiful e Febbre D’Amore da Melody Thomas Scott, storica protagonista proprio di quest’ultimo show con cui vinse l’Emmy nel 1975.
We are all devastated by the passing of Lee Phillip Bell. A television pioneer and powerhouse in her own right, she elevated daytime television in co-creating “The Young and the Restless” with her equally iconic husband, Bill Bell. We sadly mourn our true matriarch. 🙏🏻💜 pic.twitter.com/V5nUaz4N5E
— Melody Thomas Scott (@MelodyThomasSco) February 26, 2020
Non poteva poi mancare un commento di Katherine Kelly Lang, storica Brooke in Beautiful.
Lee Philip Bell was such a class act! She was such an inspiration and forged the way for women in entertainment starting her own talk show in 1953! And she truly was the title of one of her shows The Bold And The Beautiful! She was an incredible mother and business women. And had a knack for balancing her life. She was smart, funny, always smiling or laughing, determined and strong. She always made me feel good when I was around her. She was so warm and caring. Working with her on @boldandbeautifulcbs for 33 years was such an honor and just hanging out and laughing with her was so much fun too! We will miss you Lee! You had an incredible life. My thoughts are with Brad, Bill, and Lauralee and the rest of the Bell family. Much love to all🙏💖 #leephillipbell #boldandbeautiful
Beautiful va in onda dal 1987 e ha festeggiato i 33 anni sul piccolo schermo, un record che ha portato la soap opera a superare le 8200 puntate. La serie in Italia va in onda dal 1994 su Canale 5 ed è ancora un punto di riferimento nel palinsesto di Mediaset con un appuntamento 7 giorni su 7 alle 13:45. Nel corso di 33 anni di Beautiful lo show ha portato a casa ben 31 Daytime Emmy Awards.
Non solo Beautiful, ma anche 30 anni di show
Lee Phillip Bell non è solo una creatrice di soap opera, ma anche una vera pioniera della televisione moderna: per oltre 30 anni Lee Phillip Bell ha condotto il talk show “The Lee Philip Show” sulla Cbs, precisamente dal 1956 al 1986. Tra le tante personalità da lei intervistate attori, come Clint Eastwood, e potenti della terra, quali Gerarld Ford e Ronald Reagan.