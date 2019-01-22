Oscar 2019, tutte le nomination: «Roma» e «La favorita» i più candidati

Martedì pomeriggio sono state annunciate tutte le candidature per la 91esima edizione degli Academy Awards. La cerimonia di premiazione degli Oscar si terrà il 24 febbraio prossimo al Doldby Theatre di Los Angeles. Spiccano le nomination di «Roma» di Alfonso Cuaron e «La favorita» di Yorgos Lanthimos: entrambi i film corrono in dieci categorie. Subito dopo ci sono «Vice» e «A Star is Born» con 8 candidature, «Black Panther», primo film tratto da un fumetto ad entrare nella rosa delle nomination come miglior film, con 7 nomination e «BlacKkKlansman» con 6. Il successo planetario di «Bohemian Rapsody» non è stato sufficiente a fargli guadagnare un gran numero di candidature, ma corre per le più importanti: miglior film e miglior attore protagonista.

Oscar 2019, tutte le nomination

Le categorie di premiazione sono 24, e ognuno dei membri dell’Academy può votare soltanto per la propria categoria di appartenenza: i direttori della fotografia votano per il premio Miglior fotografia, i registi per la miglior regia e via dicendo. Unica eccezione per la categoria più ambita: per scegliere la pellicola che vincerà come «Miglior film» viene interpellato il voto di tutti.

MIGLIOR FILM

A Star is Born

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rapsody

La favorita

Green Book

Roma

Vice

MIGLIOR REGIA

Adam McKay, Vice

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Yorgos Lanthimos, La favorita

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Willem Dafoe, Sulla soglia dell’eternità

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman, La favorita

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Gli Incredibili 2

Isola dei Cani

Mirai

Ralph Spacca Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

Free Solo

Hale County this morning, this evening

Minding the gap

Of fathers and sons

RBG

MIGLIORE FILM STRANIERO

Germania, Never Look Away

Giappone, Shoplifters

Libano, Capernaum

Messico, Roma

Polonia, Cold War

MIGLIOR SCENGGIATURA ORIGINALE

First Reformed

Green Book

La favorita

Roma

Vice

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A night at the garden

Period. End of sentence

MIGLIOR CANZONE

“All The Stars”, Black Panther

“I’ll Fight”, RBG

“Shallow”, A Star is Born

“The Place Where Lost Things Go”, Il ritorno di Mary Poppins

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings”, La ballata di Buster Scruggs

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Joel e Ethan Coen, La ballata di Buster Scruggs

Nicole Holofcener e Jeff Witty, Can you ever forgive me?

Barry Jenkins, Se la strada potesse parlare

Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, A Star is born

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE

Border

Maria Regina di Scozia

Vice

MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA

Black Panther

La favorita

First Man

Il ritorno di Mary Poppins

Roma

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI (VISUAL EFFECTS)

Avengers: Infinity War

Cristopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Cold War

La favorita

Never look away

Roma

A Star is Born

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Sam Rockwell, Vice

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Amy Adams, Vice

Emma Stone, La favorita

Regina King, Se la strada potesse parlare

Rachel Weisz, La favorita

Marina de Tavira, Roma

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

La ballata di Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

La Favorita

Il ritorno di Mary Poppins

Maria Regina di Scozia

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Green Book

La favorita

Vice

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Se la strada potesse parlare

L’isola dei cani

Il ritorno di Mary Poppins

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DI ANIMAZIONE

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One small step

Weekends

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO

Detainment

Fauve

Mother

Marguerite

Skin

MIGLIOR SONORO (SOUND EDITING)

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A quiet place

Roma

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO (SOUND MIXING)

Black Panther

A Star is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

