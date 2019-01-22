Oscar 2019, tutte le nomination: «Roma» e «La favorita» i più candidati

di Gaia Mellone | 22/01/2019

  • «Roma» e «La favorita» i più nominati con 10 candidature

  • «Bohemian Rapsody» candidato a Miglior Film e Miglior Attore Protagonista

  • «Black Panther» è il primo film tratto da un fumetto ad essere candidato come miglior film

Martedì pomeriggio sono state annunciate tutte le candidature per la 91esima edizione degli Academy Awards. La cerimonia di premiazione degli Oscar si terrà il 24 febbraio prossimo al Doldby Theatre di Los Angeles. Spiccano le nomination di «Roma» di Alfonso Cuaron e «La favorita» di Yorgos Lanthimos: entrambi i film corrono in dieci categorie. Subito dopo ci sono «Vice» e «A Star is Born» con 8 candidature, «Black Panther», primo film tratto da un fumetto ad entrare nella rosa delle nomination come miglior film, con 7 nomination e «BlacKkKlansman» con 6. Il successo planetario di «Bohemian Rapsody» non è stato sufficiente a fargli guadagnare un gran numero di candidature, ma corre per le più importanti: miglior film e miglior attore protagonista.

LEGGI ANCHE > Il colpo di scena ai Golden Globes 2019: vincono ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ e ‘Roma’

Oscar 2019, tutte le nomination

Le categorie di premiazione sono 24, e ognuno dei membri dell’Academy può votare soltanto per la propria categoria di appartenenza: i direttori della fotografia votano per il premio Miglior fotografia, i registi per la miglior regia e via dicendo. Unica eccezione per la categoria più ambita: per scegliere la pellicola che vincerà come «Miglior film» viene interpellato il voto di tutti.

  • MIGLIOR FILM
    A Star is Born
    BlacKkKlansman
    Black Panther
    Bohemian Rapsody
    La favorita
    Green Book
    Roma
    Vice

 

  • MIGLIOR REGIA
    Adam McKay, Vice
    Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
    Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
    Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
    Yorgos Lanthimos, La favorita

 

  • MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
    Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
    Christian Bale, Vice
    Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
    Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
    Willem Dafoe, Sulla soglia dell’eternità

 

  • MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
    Glenn Close, The Wife
    Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
    Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
    Olivia Colman, La favorita
    Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

 

  • MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
    Gli Incredibili 2
    Isola dei Cani
    Mirai
    Ralph Spacca Internet
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

 

  • MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
    Free Solo
    Hale County this morning, this evening
    Minding the gap
    Of fathers and sons
    RBG

 

  • MIGLIORE FILM STRANIERO
    Germania, Never Look Away
    Giappone, Shoplifters
    Libano, Capernaum
    Messico, Roma
    Polonia, Cold War

 

  • MIGLIOR SCENGGIATURA ORIGINALE
    First Reformed
    Green Book
    La favorita
    Roma
    Vice

 

  • MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO
    Black Sheep
    End Game
    Lifeboat
    A night at the garden
    Period. End of sentence

 

  • MIGLIOR CANZONE
    “All The Stars”, Black Panther
    “I’ll Fight”, RBG
    “Shallow”, A Star is Born
    “The Place Where Lost Things Go”, Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
    “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings”, La ballata di Buster Scruggs

 

  • MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
    Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
    Joel e Ethan Coen, La ballata di Buster Scruggs
    Nicole Holofcener e Jeff Witty, Can you ever forgive me?
    Barry Jenkins, Se la strada potesse parlare
    Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, A Star is born

 

  • MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE
    Border
    Maria Regina di Scozia
    Vice

 

  • MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA
    Black Panther
    La favorita
    First Man
    Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
    Roma

 

  • MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI (VISUAL EFFECTS)
    Avengers: Infinity War
    Cristopher Robin
    First Man
    Ready Player One
    Solo: A Star Wars Story

 

  • MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
    Cold War
    La favorita
    Never look away
    Roma
    A Star is Born

 

  • MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
    Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
    Mahershala Ali, Green Book
    Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
    Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
    Sam Rockwell, Vice

 

  • MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
    Amy Adams, Vice
    Emma Stone, La favorita
    Regina King, Se la strada potesse parlare
    Rachel Weisz, La favorita
    Marina de Tavira, Roma

 

  • MIGLIORI COSTUMI
    La ballata di Buster Scruggs
    Black Panther
    La Favorita
    Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
    Maria Regina di Scozia

 

  • MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
    BlacKkKlansman
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    Green Book
    La favorita
    Vice

 

  • MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
    Black Panther
    BlacKkKlansman
    Se la strada potesse parlare
    L’isola dei cani
    Il ritorno di Mary Poppins

 

  • MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DI ANIMAZIONE
    Animal Behaviour
    Bao
    Late Afternoon
    One small step
    Weekends

 

  • MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
    Detainment
    Fauve
    Mother
    Marguerite
    Skin

 

  • MIGLIOR SONORO (SOUND EDITING)
    Black Panther
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    First Man
    A quiet place
    Roma

 

  • MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO (SOUND MIXING)
    Black Panther
    A Star is Born
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    First Man
    Roma

(Credits immagine: CC0 – Public domain license Libreshot )

TAG: oscar 2019