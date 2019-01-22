Oscar 2019, tutte le nomination: «Roma» e «La favorita» i più candidati

-
«Roma» e «La favorita» i più nominati con 10 candidature
«Bohemian Rapsody» candidato a Miglior Film e Miglior Attore Protagonista
«Black Panther» è il primo film tratto da un fumetto ad essere candidato come miglior film
Martedì pomeriggio sono state annunciate tutte le candidature per la 91esima edizione degli Academy Awards. La cerimonia di premiazione degli Oscar si terrà il 24 febbraio prossimo al Doldby Theatre di Los Angeles. Spiccano le nomination di «Roma» di Alfonso Cuaron e «La favorita» di Yorgos Lanthimos: entrambi i film corrono in dieci categorie. Subito dopo ci sono «Vice» e «A Star is Born» con 8 candidature, «Black Panther», primo film tratto da un fumetto ad entrare nella rosa delle nomination come miglior film, con 7 nomination e «BlacKkKlansman» con 6. Il successo planetario di «Bohemian Rapsody» non è stato sufficiente a fargli guadagnare un gran numero di candidature, ma corre per le più importanti: miglior film e miglior attore protagonista.
Oscar 2019, tutte le nomination
Le categorie di premiazione sono 24, e ognuno dei membri dell’Academy può votare soltanto per la propria categoria di appartenenza: i direttori della fotografia votano per il premio Miglior fotografia, i registi per la miglior regia e via dicendo. Unica eccezione per la categoria più ambita: per scegliere la pellicola che vincerà come «Miglior film» viene interpellato il voto di tutti.
- MIGLIOR FILM
A Star is Born
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rapsody
La favorita
Green Book
Roma
Vice
- MIGLIOR REGIA
Adam McKay, Vice
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Yorgos Lanthimos, La favorita
- MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Willem Dafoe, Sulla soglia dell’eternità
- MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman, La favorita
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
- MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Gli Incredibili 2
Isola dei Cani
Mirai
Ralph Spacca Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
Free Solo
Hale County this morning, this evening
Minding the gap
Of fathers and sons
RBG
- MIGLIORE FILM STRANIERO
Germania, Never Look Away
Giappone, Shoplifters
Libano, Capernaum
Messico, Roma
Polonia, Cold War
- MIGLIOR SCENGGIATURA ORIGINALE
First Reformed
Green Book
La favorita
Roma
Vice
- MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A night at the garden
Period. End of sentence
- MIGLIOR CANZONE
“All The Stars”, Black Panther
“I’ll Fight”, RBG
“Shallow”, A Star is Born
“The Place Where Lost Things Go”, Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings”, La ballata di Buster Scruggs
- MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Joel e Ethan Coen, La ballata di Buster Scruggs
Nicole Holofcener e Jeff Witty, Can you ever forgive me?
Barry Jenkins, Se la strada potesse parlare
Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, A Star is born
- MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE
Border
Maria Regina di Scozia
Vice
- MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA
Black Panther
La favorita
First Man
Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
Roma
- MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI (VISUAL EFFECTS)
Avengers: Infinity War
Cristopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
- MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
Cold War
La favorita
Never look away
Roma
A Star is Born
- MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Sam Rockwell, Vice
- MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, La favorita
Regina King, Se la strada potesse parlare
Rachel Weisz, La favorita
Marina de Tavira, Roma
- MIGLIORI COSTUMI
La ballata di Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
La Favorita
Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
Maria Regina di Scozia
- MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Green Book
La favorita
Vice
- MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Se la strada potesse parlare
L’isola dei cani
Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
- MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DI ANIMAZIONE
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One small step
Weekends
- MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
Detainment
Fauve
Mother
Marguerite
Skin
- MIGLIOR SONORO (SOUND EDITING)
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A quiet place
Roma
- MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO (SOUND MIXING)
Black Panther
A Star is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
(Credits immagine: CC0 – Public domain license Libreshot )
TAG: oscar 2019