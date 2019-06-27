Omosessualità a corte: sicuramente c’è sempre stata, ma è sempre rimasta un grande tabù. Una certa apertura per la famiglia reale britannica ci fu con le nozze del cugino della Regina Lord Ivar Mountbatten con il suo compagno, ma l’apertura e la sincerità dimostrata dal Principe William non ha ancora eguali. Durante la sua visita alla Albert Kennedy Trust, l’erede al trono ha spiegato che non avrebbe alcun problema se i suoi figlia non avessero una sessualità etero o binaria, ma nutrirebbe dei timori.

Principe William: «Se mio figlio fosse gay? nessun problema, solo un timore»

«Se uno dei miei tre figli dichiarasse in pubblico di essere gay, per me non sarebbe un problema. Reagirei assolutamente bene» ha risposto il principe William alla domanda posta da un attivista durante la sua visita alla Albert Kennedy Trust, organizzazione volontaria creata nel 1989 per servire giovani lesbiche, gay, bisessuali e transgender che sono senza casa, vivono in un ambiente ostile o in crisi abitative per via del loro orientamento sessuale. Una visita che cade proprio nel mese di giugno dedicato al “pride”. William sostiene infatti che sia estremamente importante sensibilizzare la società, perché è proprio quella a fargli nutrire gli unici timori.

«L’unica cosa di cui sarei preoccupato è come questo possa essere visto o interpretato, soprattutto per il ruolo che i miei figli rivestono» ha infatti aggiunto l’erede al trono «So che però è un problema che tocca a molti genitori, che spesso sono sottoposti a forti pressioni. Questi problemi vanno affrontati soprattutto con la comunicazione, per questo io e Kate ne abbiamo già parlato molto, in vista del futuro».

Le sue parole, giunte anche dopo l’aggressione su un pullman di Londra di due ragazze lesbiche, picchiate per essersi rifiutate di baciarsi alla richiesta di un gruppo di uomini, sono state molto ben accolte dai tabloid inglesi e dai social network.

(credits immagine di copertina: Instagram kensingtonroyal)