Kelly Preston è morta, l’annuncio del marito John Travolta
L’annuncio è stato dato su Instagram da John Travolta ed è quello più triste. L’attrice Kelly Preston, moglie dello stesso Travolta, è morta dopo un periodo di lotta contro la malattia.
L’annuncio di John Travolta per la morte di Kelly Preston
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
«È con un cuore molto pesante che ti informo che la mia bellissima moglie Kelly ha perso la sua battaglia di due anni con il cancro al seno – ha detto Travolta -. Ha combattuto una coraggiosa lotta con l’amore e il sostegno di tanti. La mia famiglia e io saremo per sempre grati ai suoi dottori e infermieri presso il MD Anderson Cancer Center, presso tutti i centri medici che l’hanno aiutata. E siamo grati anche ai suoi molti amici e persone care che sono state al suo fianco. L’amore e la vita di Kelly saranno sempre ricordati. Mi prenderò un po’ di tempo per essere lì con i miei figli che hanno perso la madre».