Justin Bieber rivela di avere la sindrome di Lyme

Justin Bieber torna con nuova musica: il singolo “Yummy” anticipa l’album in uscita nel 2020 dopo una lunga pausa che aveva colto i fan di sorpresa. Molto era stato scritto sulle cause che lo avessero portato a decidere di interrompere il tour mondiale di “Purpose”, e in molti avevano accreditato l’interruzione e l’allontanamento dai riflettori della vita pubblica come un modo per intraprendere un percorso di rehab dalla droga. La popstar canadese invece ora rivela quella che potrebbe essere stata la reale motivazione: «Soffro della sindrome di Lyme».
While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP
L’annuncio è arrivato tramite un post su Instagram. Pubblicando lo screen di un articolo di TMZ a cui aveva dato la notizia in esclusiva, Justin Bieber scrive che «mentre molte persone continuavano a dire che avessi un terribile aspetto, che fossi sotto metanfetamine etc, hanno fallito nel capire che mi è stata recentemente diagnosticata la sindrome di Lyme». Non solo, Bieber rivela di soffrire anche di «un serio caso di mononucleosi cronica che ha influito sulla mia pelle, il funzionamento del mio cervello, la mia energia e la mia salute in generale». Justin Bieber scrive ancora di aver combattuto la malattia ed essere riuscito a superarla, e che il racconto della sua lotta sarà parte della docu-serie di Youtube Originals “Seasons” il cui trailer era stato rilasciato alla fine del 2019. «Sono stati un paio d’anni difficili ma sto ottenendo il giusto trattamento che aiuterà a curare questa malattia finora incurabile e io tornerò e meglio che mai».
Avril Lavigne esprime il suo sostegno a Justin Bieber
Dopo l’annuncio, un’altra popstar canadese ha pubblicamente espresso la sua solidarietà. Si tratta di Avril Lavigne, che in passato aveva spiegato la sua sparizione dalla scena musicale proprio per via della sindrome di Lyme. Con un lungo post su Instagram la cantante, che a breve tornerà a suonare anche in Italia, scrive che è importante continuare a sensibilizzare in merito a questa malattia di cui soffrono «moltissime persone» tra cui «persone che amo, di cui mi importa e che hanno incrociato la mia strada». La cantante vuole mandare un messaggio di speranza «perché Lyme è una battaglia e una sofferenza quotidiana» e racconta come «per la maggior parte dei due anni, sono stata davvero malata e ho combattuto per la mia vita». Una battaglia che Avril Lavigne ha deciso di raccontare nel suo nuovo album “Head Above the Water” e che l’ha portata ad aprire una fondazione dedicata proprio a chi soffre della stessa sindrome, offrendo supporto psicologico e medico.
Today @JustinBieber shared that he has Lyme disease. There are too many people that have this debilitating disease! People I love and care about and many friends and fans I have crossed paths with. To everyone affected by Lyme, I want to tell you that there is HOPE. Because Lyme is a daily struggle, for the better part of two years, I was really sick and fighting for my life. Writing #HeadAboveWater helped me get through the worst of it, but the bad days still come and go. At the time, putting together my album saved my life. I needed to tell my story and to be able to share my experiences with others. Lyme disease is in all 50 states in the US and in EVERY country in the world, except Antarctica. It is a global pandemic but NOT a global priority. I never want others to suffer the way that I did, and because of that it is now my mission to raise awareness & funds that will help eradicate this life-altering disease. Portions of proceeds from every show on the rest of the #HeadAboveWater tour and merch sales will continue to go directly to Lyme disease. I will continue to fight and to support! @TheAvrilLavigneFoundation supports people with Lyme Disease, serious illness or disabilities. We raise awareness and aid PREVENTION of the Lyme epidemic. We impact the lives of individuals and families affected by Lyme Disease through TREATMENT grants administered by our charitable partners; and we’ve aligned with @globallymealliance to accelerate scientific research. Please, JOIN US as we endeavor to educate people, prevent the spread of Lyme and find a cure. Our initiatives enable us to provide HOPE and expand the number of lives we’re able to transform. TOGETHER we can do this. #FightLyme #LymeIsReal #TheAvrilLavigneFoundation
