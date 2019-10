Facebook News inizia dagli Usa, Zuckerberg: «Il giornalismo è importante per la democrazia»

I've been talking to news publishers and journalists for a few years about how we can do more to support high quality journalism on Facebook. Today, I'm excited to announce what we've been working on together: Facebook News. It's a new tab dedicated to high quality news and personalized to your interests. Our goal is to feature publishers covering a range of topics like science, entertainment and politics. We're launching it today starting in the US. Journalism is important for our democracy and for making progress on issues together. But the internet has disrupted the traditional business model for news, so I believe the major internet services have a responsibility to partner with news publishers to build sustainable long-term models to fund this important work. I hope our work honors and supports the contribution journalists make to our society. I'll discuss this live with News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Tune in then to learn more.

