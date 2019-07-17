Il momento degli Emmy Awards, gli Oscar della tv è sempre più vicino: la cerimonia di premiazione è prevista per il 22 settembre al Microsoft Theatre di Los Angeles e martedì 17 luglio sono stati presentati i titoli delle serie nominate. Alla faccia di chi ha detto che l’ottava stagione di Game of Thrones era la peggiore di sempre: la serie de Il trono di spade ha sbancato alla grande, rompendo qualsiasi record esistente con le sue 32 candidature.

Emmy Awards, Game of Thrones batte ogni record con 32 nominations

L’ottava e conclusiva stagione de Il trono di spade non è stata, almeno secondo la giuria degli Emmy Awards, la stagione più brutta di tutta la saga, dato che ha fatto conquistare alla serie HBO ben 32 nomination per gli Oscar della televisione. Game of Thrones è candidata come miglior serie drammatica, e Kit Harington e Emilia Clarke corrono come Miglior attore e attrice in una serie drammatica, mentre Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie e Lena Headey si contenderanno il premio come miglior miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica. Praticamente Game Of Thrones ha una candidatura per tutte le categorie in cui poteva ottenerla. L’inverno evidentemente non è ancora finito.

A tenere testa, per modo di dire, a Game Of Thrones è Marvelous Mrs. Maisel con 20 nomination, il risultato migliore nella sezione commedie. Osservando le candidature dal punto di vista delle case produttrici vediamo ancora HBO regnare sovrana con 137 nomination, seguita da Netflix con 117.

I candidati ai premi più ambiti degli Emmy Awards 2019

Per vedere il video in cui Ken Jeong e D’Arcy Carden presentano tutte, ma proprio tutte le nomination, basta andare sul sito ufficiale degli Emmy Awards 2019 o cliccare qui.

Miglior serie drammatica

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (AMC/BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)



Miglior serie tv commedia

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon Prime)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Veep” (HBO)

Miglior miniserie

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)



Miglior film per la televisione

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“King Lear” (Amazon Prime)

“My Dinner with Herve” (HBO)

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)



Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comica



Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comica

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)



Miglior attore in una miniserie o film



Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Benicio Del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film



Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”)

Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)





Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comica

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”)

Olivia Colman (“Fleabag”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)





Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comica

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Stephen Root (“Barry”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una mini serie o film

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (“When They See Us”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Vera Farmiga (“When They See Us”)

Margaret Qualley (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una mini serie o film

Asante Blackk (“When They See Us”)

Paul Dano (“Escape at Dannemora”)

John Leguizamo (“When They See Us”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)

Michael K. Williams (“When They See Us”)

(credits immagine di copertina: © Faye Sadou/AdMedia via ZUMA Wire)