«Christine Bailey Ford ha cambiato l’America»: il Time le dedica la copertina di ottobre
«Ero nel panico», «le conseguenze di aver parlato», «non sono qui perché lo voglio». Sono delle frasi estrapolate dalla testimonianza di Christine Blasey Ford contro Brett Kavanaugh. E sono anche alcune delle frasi che compongono il suo ritratto per la copertina del Time.
Il celebre magazine americano dedica a lei la copertina di Ottobre, con un articolo titolato ” Come la testimonianza di Christine Blasey Ford ha cambiato l’America“. Le sue parole, pronunciate durante l’audizione del candidato alla Corte Suprema scelto da Donald Trump, hanno fatto il giro del mondo, e ora vengono ricomposte in un’immagine che la ritrae mentre presta giuramento. Non sono parole scelte e messe a caso, come ha spiegato John Mavroudis, l’artista che l’ha disegnata: «Le parti relative al ricordo della violenza – ha detto – sono state posizionate sulla fronte mentre le Parole con cui chiede aiuto sono sulla mano». Una scelta grafica simile era stata fatta nel 2012, quando in copertina apparvero Barack Obama e Mitt Romney, allora avversari nella campagna presidenziale americana.
«Quando Christine Blasey Ford entrò nell’aula della Commissione giudiziaria del Senato il 27 settembre, alzò la mano destra e giurò di dire la verità – si legge nella caption Instagram dell’account ufficiale del Time – divenne immediatamente chiaro che una professoressa di psicologia senza pretese e madre di due bambini stava per cambiare il corso degli eventi». L’anteprima, animata da Brobel Design, è accompagnata da un estratto dell’articolo del magazine, dove si definisce la testimonianza un momento fondamentale della storia americana. Le parole di Ford sono un «messaggio ai giovani uomini che l’ubriachezza non potrà più proteggerli. Per le vittime, la testimonianza di Ford è un invito a parlare, a prescindere da quanto sia importante la persona che accusano o dal tempo trascorso dagli eventi raccontati. Le persone ascolteranno».
(Credit Immagine di copertina: Christine Blasey Ford © Erin Schaff/Pool via ZUMA Wire, copertina del Time condivisa sull’account Instagram @time)