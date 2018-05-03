Le polpette svedesi di Ikea sono turche

Le polpette svedesi dell’Ikea? Sono turche. A rivelarlo è Ikea stessa su Twitter. «Le polpette svedesi sono in realtà basate su una ricetta che Re Carlo XII ha importato dalla Turchia all’inizio del diciottesimo secolo. Atteniamoci ai fatti!».

POLPETTE IKEA: LA VERA ORIGINE

Il tweet ha ricevuto 20mila “like”, quasi 7.500 condivisioni e oltre 500 risposte. Sui social la cosa non è stata presa benissimo.

Swedish meatballs are actually based on a recipe King Charles XII brought home from Turkey in the early 18th century. Let’s stick to the facts! pic.twitter.com/JuTDEjq9MM — Sweden.se (@swedense) 28 aprile 2018

Bad PR. But also, we don’t know where to stop. We fix this today, tomorrow we’ll claim sushi. — eren (@eren) 1 maggio 2018

Altri invece hanno apprezzato la sincerità.