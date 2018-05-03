polpette ikea
03.05.2018 | di Redazione

Le polpette svedesi di Ikea sono turche

Le polpette svedesi dell’Ikea? Sono turche. A rivelarlo è Ikea stessa su Twitter. «Le polpette svedesi sono in realtà basate su una ricetta che Re Carlo XII ha importato dalla Turchia all’inizio del diciottesimo secolo. Atteniamoci ai fatti!».

POLPETTE IKEA: LA VERA ORIGINE

Il tweet ha ricevuto 20mila “like”, quasi 7.500 condivisioni e oltre 500 risposte. Sui social la cosa non è stata presa benissimo.

Altri invece hanno apprezzato la sincerità.