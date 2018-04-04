Trump e quella strana abitudine di insultare su Twitter compagnie come Amazon

Amazon è solo l’ultima grande azienda a finire nel mirino del presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump.

Con una serie di tweet, strumento a cui il nativo di New York è molto affezionato, la compagnia di Jeff Bezos è stata accusata di pesare troppo sul servizio postale statale, che verrebbe considerato un “fattorino” dall’impero dell’e-commerce.

I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy. Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don’t have a clue (or do they?)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 aprile 2018

Il cinguettio del 3 aprile è stato preceduto da altre due invettive. Una risalente addirittura al 29 dicembre 2017 dove il presidente affermava di voler tassare Amazon per i suoi grandi guadagni a discapito dell’economia nazionale.

Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 dicembre 2017

La seconda data 31 marzo e spiega come il servizio postale Usa perda 1 dollaro e 50 per ogni pacco consegnato.

While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars. The Failing N.Y. Times reports that “the size of the company’s lobbying staff has ballooned,” and that… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 marzo 2018

Un terzo tweet, pubblicato invece il 31 marzo, ha insultato direttamente il Washington Post di cui Bezos è proprietario, reo confesso di produrre fake news e usato come vera e propria lobby.

…does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a “lobbyist” and should so REGISTER. If the P.O. “increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.” This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 marzo 2018

Come riporta il New York Times, Donald Trump non è nuovo a questo tipo di attacchi. In passato è toccato a Verizon, Coca-Cola (anche se dichiarò che avrebbe continuato a berla), H&R Block e Nordstrom.

Quali soluzioni stanno adottando queste imprese, che ad ogni offensiva rischiano di vedere abbassate le loro quotazioni in borsa (come è successo ad Amazon la prima settimana di aprile)? Semplicemente ignorano l’account Twitter del presidente. Joe Lockhart, ex portavoce della NFL (altro bersaglio preferito di Trump), ha infatti dichiarato: “Non ci sono vantaggi ad andare faccia a faccia con lui. E la sua capacità di attenzione è così breve che andrà avanti. Troverà un altro bersaglio“.