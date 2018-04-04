Trump insulta Amazon
04.04.2018 | di Matteo Garavoglia

Trump e quella strana abitudine di insultare su Twitter compagnie come Amazon

Amazon è solo l’ultima grande azienda a finire nel mirino del presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump.

Con una serie di tweet, strumento a cui il nativo di New York è molto affezionato, la compagnia di Jeff Bezos è stata accusata di pesare troppo sul servizio postale statale, che verrebbe considerato un “fattorino” dall’impero dell’e-commerce.

Il cinguettio del 3 aprile è stato preceduto da altre due invettive. Una risalente addirittura al 29 dicembre 2017 dove il presidente affermava di voler tassare Amazon per i suoi grandi guadagni a discapito dell’economia nazionale.

La seconda data 31 marzo e spiega come il servizio postale Usa perda 1 dollaro e 50 per ogni pacco consegnato.

Un terzo tweet, pubblicato invece il 31 marzo, ha insultato direttamente il Washington Post di cui Bezos è proprietario, reo confesso di produrre fake news e usato come vera e propria lobby.

Come riporta il New York Times, Donald Trump non è nuovo a questo tipo di attacchi. In passato è toccato a Verizon, Coca-Cola (anche se dichiarò che avrebbe continuato a berla), H&R Block e Nordstrom.

Quali soluzioni stanno adottando queste imprese, che ad ogni offensiva rischiano di vedere abbassate le loro quotazioni in borsa (come è successo ad Amazon la prima settimana di aprile)? Semplicemente ignorano l’account Twitter del presidente. Joe Lockhart, ex portavoce della NFL (altro bersaglio preferito di Trump), ha infatti dichiarato: “Non ci sono vantaggi ad andare faccia a faccia con lui. E la sua capacità di attenzione è così breve che andrà avanti. Troverà un altro bersaglio“.