Memphis, afroamericano ucciso dal Marshal Service che gli spara 20 volte
Intorno alle 19 Brandon Webber, ricercato, è stato ucciso dalla polizia
Contro il ragazzo di 20 anni sarebbero stati sparati 20 colpi
La città protesta, ma la situazione degenera in scontri violenti
Scene da guerriglia urbana a Memphis, dove la comunità afroamericana ha affrontato la polizia dopo l’uccisione di un ragazzo con 20 colpi di pistola.
La manifestazione in ricordo del ragazzo afroamericano ucciso era iniziata pacificamente, ma è poi degenerata in una battaglia tra civili e polizia. Il bilancio alla fine degli scontri comunicato dal sindaco della città sindaco Jim Strickland sarebbe di almeno 25 agenti feriti, nessuno in maniera grave, e di 3 giornalisti colpiti, mentre 3 persone sono state arrestate. Non ci sono dichiarazioni in merito al numero di civili potenzialmente feriti. Secondo alcuni media locali e le dichiarazioni della polizia, dal corteo sarebbero stati lanciati diversi oggetti come sassi, bottiglie e mattoni, a cui la polizia ha risposto con l’utilizzo dei gas lacrimogeni. La polizia era giunta in aiuto degli agenti del Marshals Service senza l’assetto antisommossa e con l’ordine di disperdere la folla. Non sarebbe quindi direttamente coinvolta negli spari.
La manifestazione a Frayser, nella zona nord della città di Memphis, erano cominciate dopo la morte di Brandon Webber. Il ventenne, secondo quanto spiegato dal portavoce del Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Keli McAlister, stava fuggendo dagli agenti del Marshals Service che lo stava inseguendo per compiere un arresto su mandato. Webber avrebbe ad un certo punto alzato un’arma nella direzione dell’auto della polizia, che ha cominciato a sparare. Secondo quanto riportato dal cugino di Webber, Demetrick Skinner, il ragazzo sarebbe stato colpito da 20 spari prima di morire nel giardino dell’abitazione della sua famiglia. L’uccisione, avvenuta intorno alle 19, ha spinto in strada 300 persone a protestare contro la violenza delle forze dell’ordine.
US MARSHALS MURDER OF BLACK MAN FROM MEMPHIS TENNESSEE (FRAYSER) IGNITES RAGE AGAINST POLICE- A Memphis shooting protest and riot in Frayser has left officers and reporters on the scene with minor injuries, according to local reports. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Durham in Memphis and involved the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, a U.S. Marshal Service, at about 7 p.m. local time, officials said. Officials have not released any details on the shooting. A local reporter said marshals were serving a warrant on a “violent suspect” who “pulled a rifle” on a marshal. He was identified as Brandon Webber. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a statement, that did not identify Webber, saying U.S. Marshals were serving warrants on a man who rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles before exiting with a weapon. “Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 7 p.m., multiple officers with the United States Marshals Service – Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force encountered a male, wanted on multiple warrants, outside of a home in the 2700 block of Durham Street as he was getting into a vehicle. While attempting to stop the individual, he reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon. The officers fired striking and killing the individual. No officers were injured,” the statement said. https://heavy.com/news/2019/06/memphis-shooting-protest-riot-photo-video/ #brandonwebber #memphis #fraysermemphis #memphistennessee #tennessee #blackmen #blackmedia #socialmedia #racesoldiers #hatecrimes #policebrutality #excessiveforce #policemisconduct #policeshooting #blackpeoplematter
(Credits immagine di copertina : Twitter @HLNTV)
