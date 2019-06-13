Scene da guerriglia urbana a Memphis, dove la comunità afroamericana ha affrontato la polizia dopo l’uccisione di un ragazzo con 20 colpi di pistola.

Memphis, afroamericano ucciso dal Marshal Service che gli spara 20 volte

La manifestazione in ricordo del ragazzo afroamericano ucciso era iniziata pacificamente, ma è poi degenerata in una battaglia tra civili e polizia. Il bilancio alla fine degli scontri comunicato dal sindaco della città sindaco Jim Strickland sarebbe di almeno 25 agenti feriti, nessuno in maniera grave, e di 3 giornalisti colpiti, mentre 3 persone sono state arrestate. Non ci sono dichiarazioni in merito al numero di civili potenzialmente feriti. Secondo alcuni media locali e le dichiarazioni della polizia, dal corteo sarebbero stati lanciati diversi oggetti come sassi, bottiglie e mattoni, a cui la polizia ha risposto con l’utilizzo dei gas lacrimogeni. La polizia era giunta in aiuto degli agenti del Marshals Service senza l’assetto antisommossa e con l’ordine di disperdere la folla. Non sarebbe quindi direttamente coinvolta negli spari.

La manifestazione a Frayser, nella zona nord della città di Memphis, erano cominciate dopo la morte di Brandon Webber. Il ventenne, secondo quanto spiegato dal portavoce del Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Keli McAlister, stava fuggendo dagli agenti del Marshals Service che lo stava inseguendo per compiere un arresto su mandato. Webber avrebbe ad un certo punto alzato un’arma nella direzione dell’auto della polizia, che ha cominciato a sparare. Secondo quanto riportato dal cugino di Webber, Demetrick Skinner, il ragazzo sarebbe stato colpito da 20 spari prima di morire nel giardino dell’abitazione della sua famiglia. L’uccisione, avvenuta intorno alle 19, ha spinto in strada 300 persone a protestare contro la violenza delle forze dell’ordine.

(Credits immagine di copertina : Twitter @HLNTV)