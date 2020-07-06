L’attore canadese Nick Cordero stroncato dal Covid a 41 anni

Si allunga purtroppo la scia di morte che il nuovo coronavirus produce anche tra le celebrità. E la vittima questa volta ha appena 41 anni ed era una star di Broadway: si chiamava Nick Cordero e lascia una moglie e un figlio di appena un anno. A darne l’annuncio la moglie che ha scritto in un messaggio di addio straziante su Instagram: “Dio ha un altro angelo in cielo. Il mio caro marito è morto questa mattina. Circondato dall’amore della sua famiglia che ha cantato e pregato mentre lasciava delicatamente questa terra”.

L’attore è ricordato soprattutto per aver ottenuto una candidatura al Tony Award e aver partecipato a musical come “Waitress”, “A Bronx Tale” e “Pallottole su Broadway”. Ricoverato da 3 mesi, il decorso clinico della malattia era stato falcidiato da complicazioni: Cordero aveva subito, nei mesi scorsi, anche l’amputazione di una gamba e gli erano stati applicati dei pacemaker per ridurre il rischio cardiaco. I famigliari avevano promosso una raccolta fondi sulla piattaforma di crowdfunding “GoFundMe” per assicurargli le spese mediche. Un impegno che, i terribili effetti di una malattia di cui si sa ancora troppo poco, hanno reso purtroppo vano.