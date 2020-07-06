L’attore canadese Nick Cordero stroncato dal Covid a 41 anni
Si allunga purtroppo la scia di morte che il nuovo coronavirus produce anche tra le celebrità. E la vittima questa volta ha appena 41 anni ed era una star di Broadway: si chiamava Nick Cordero e lascia una moglie e un figlio di appena un anno. A darne l’annuncio la moglie che ha scritto in un messaggio di addio straziante su Instagram: “Dio ha un altro angelo in cielo. Il mio caro marito è morto questa mattina. Circondato dall’amore della sua famiglia che ha cantato e pregato mentre lasciava delicatamente questa terra”.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
L’attore è ricordato soprattutto per aver ottenuto una candidatura al Tony Award e aver partecipato a musical come “Waitress”, “A Bronx Tale” e “Pallottole su Broadway”. Ricoverato da 3 mesi, il decorso clinico della malattia era stato falcidiato da complicazioni: Cordero aveva subito, nei mesi scorsi, anche l’amputazione di una gamba e gli erano stati applicati dei pacemaker per ridurre il rischio cardiaco. I famigliari avevano promosso una raccolta fondi sulla piattaforma di crowdfunding “GoFundMe” per assicurargli le spese mediche. Un impegno che, i terribili effetti di una malattia di cui si sa ancora troppo poco, hanno reso purtroppo vano.