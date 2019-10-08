Dawson di Dawson’s Creek aspetta il suo sesto figlio
La notizia è stata data da James Van Der Beek in persona. Il biondo attore di Dawson’s Creek ha annunciato che lui e la moglie sono in attesa del sesto figlio. Un’altra gravidanza in casa Van der Beek, dunque. Nei prossimi mesi si conoscerà qualche notizia in più sul pargolo in arrivo: il più grande dei «figli di Dawson» ha nove anni, la più piccola – al momento – 14 mesi. Olivia (2010), Joshua (2012), Annabel (2014), Emilia (2016), Gwendolyn (2018) sono i nomi dei bambini.
LEGGI ANCHE > Il papà di Dawson’s Creek svela il vero finale
Dawson di Dawson’s Creek ha annunciato il suo sesto figlio
Kimberly Brook, moglie di James Van Der Beek, ha avuto anche altre tre gravidanze che, tuttavia, non hanno portato alla nascita del bambino. In totale, dunque, questa in corso sarebbe la nona per la coppia che vive felicemente, al momento, con i suoi cinque bambini. Tutti biondissimi, come si evince dalle fotografie pubblicate su Instagram.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family. We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result – something I NEVER thought we’d ever do… but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement – nobody failed to “carry”, these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there – not knowing what we’d find – in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us – this time- we walked out with tears of joy. #AndThenIDancedAQuickStep. • Pic by @jilliangoulding
«Siamo entusiasti oltre ogni immaginazione nell’annunciare che un altro piccolo fascio di gioia ci ha scelto per essere la sua famiglia» – ha scritto l’attore sul social network. Non solo: Van der Beek ha anche avuto modo di soffermarsi sul tema dell’aborto, avendolo vissuto in prima persona. Ha affermato che vivrà con grande serenità il momento in cui si scoprirà, attraverso l’ecografia, lo stato di salute del bambino che la moglie porta in grambo: «È qualcosa di cui le persone parlano raramente e spesso in segreto. Ma non bisogna vergognarsene, trovare il tempo e spazio per il dolore. Abbiamo deciso di metterci nuovamente in gioco».
(FOTO dall’account Instagram di James Van Der Beek)