Dawson di Dawson’s Creek aspetta il suo sesto figlio

La notizia è stata data da James Van Der Beek in persona. Il biondo attore di Dawson’s Creek ha annunciato che lui e la moglie sono in attesa del sesto figlio. Un’altra gravidanza in casa Van der Beek, dunque. Nei prossimi mesi si conoscerà qualche notizia in più sul pargolo in arrivo: il più grande dei «figli di Dawson» ha nove anni, la più piccola – al momento – 14 mesi. Olivia (2010), Joshua (2012), Annabel (2014), Emilia (2016), Gwendolyn (2018) sono i nomi dei bambini.

Kimberly Brook, moglie di James Van Der Beek, ha avuto anche altre tre gravidanze che, tuttavia, non hanno portato alla nascita del bambino. In totale, dunque, questa in corso sarebbe la nona per la coppia che vive felicemente, al momento, con i suoi cinque bambini. Tutti biondissimi, come si evince dalle fotografie pubblicate su Instagram.

«Siamo entusiasti oltre ogni immaginazione nell’annunciare che un altro piccolo fascio di gioia ci ha scelto per essere la sua famiglia» – ha scritto l’attore sul social network. Non solo: Van der Beek ha anche avuto modo di soffermarsi sul tema dell’aborto, avendolo vissuto in prima persona. Ha affermato che vivrà con grande serenità il momento in cui si scoprirà, attraverso l’ecografia, lo stato di salute del bambino che la moglie porta in grambo: «È qualcosa di cui le persone parlano raramente e spesso in segreto. Ma non bisogna vergognarsene, trovare il tempo e spazio per il dolore. Abbiamo deciso di metterci nuovamente in gioco».

(FOTO dall’account Instagram di James Van Der Beek)