Frances Bean Cobain
05.04.2018 | di Redazione

Frances Bean Cobain debutta su Instagram con il suo primo singolo | VIDEO

La figlia della leggenda dei Nirvana Kurt Cobain, Frances Bean, ha pubblicato su Instagram un estratto della sua prima canzone inedita, nel giorno del ventiquattresimo anniversario della scomparsa del padre.

LEGGI ANCHE > Chris Cornell, le sue parole sul suicidio di Kurt Cobain

Nel commento al post la ragazza, 26 anni, avverte: “So che potrei diventare un meme con questa clip. Per favore, non rubate il mio piccolo “germoglio” di idea”.

A giudicare dalla performance, il risultato è tutt’altro che negativo ed è sicuramente un tributo sentito e profondo nei confronti di Kurt Cobain.