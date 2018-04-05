Frances Bean Cobain debutta su Instagram con il suo primo singolo | VIDEO
La figlia della leggenda dei Nirvana Kurt Cobain, Frances Bean, ha pubblicato su Instagram un estratto della sua prima canzone inedita, nel giorno del ventiquattresimo anniversario della scomparsa del padre.
Nel commento al post la ragazza, 26 anni, avverte: “So che potrei diventare un meme con questa clip. Per favore, non rubate il mio piccolo “germoglio” di idea”.
A giudicare dalla performance, il risultato è tutt’altro che negativo ed è sicuramente un tributo sentito e profondo nei confronti di Kurt Cobain.
A) there are so many memeable moments in this clip B) I’m SUPER restless because i can’t play guitar with long nails so I’m just sitting in my room alone singin to mah self C) not having a TV in my house is the best decision because I’m forced to occupy my time with things that feed my brain & soul instead of wasting energy on thinking about not having to think (p.s. pls don’t steal my baby bean of an idea. Thanks.)