Il principe Harry e Meghan Markle apriranno le porte del loro ricevimento nuziale a 2,640 persone del pubblico di Windsor.

La coppia vuole che il loro giorno speciale “possa permettere al pubblico di sentirsi parte delle celebrazioni”. I dettagli sono tutti nella nota ufficiale di Kensington Palace.

1,200 members of the public from every corner of the United Kingdom will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.

200 people from a range of charities and organisations which Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have a close association with, including those which Prince Harry serves as Patron.

100 pupils from two local schools: The Royal School, Great Park, Windsor and St George’s School, Windsor Castle – both of which have a strong affiliation with the Windsor Castle community.

610 Windsor Castle community members, including residents of Windsor Castle and members of the St George’s Chapel community.

530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.