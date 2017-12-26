«Dear Harry if you are felice with Meghan, i’m felice for you pure io»

Dedicato a tutte quelle che hanno vissuto l’ennesimo interrogatorio a Natale. Sta spopolando sui social la lettera di Noncontofinoadieci al principe Harry. Dopo quella su Angelina Jolie, rimasta sola per Brad Pitt, ecco qui un’altra perla:

Dear Harry,

what vuoi che ti dica…if you are felice with Meghan, i’m felice for you pure io. Honestly, i penso that Meghan is very (very!) carina but anche a little bit cafona ripulita. But if te piacciono carine and a little bit cafone ripulite, it’s fine, Harry.

In the end, saranno pure cazzi yours, Harry, no?

By the way, i have to confessarti una cosa: sorry Harry, but this Natale non ce l’ho fatta more. Maybe è stata colpa of the terzo bicchiere of brunello…maybe in that momento the abbacchio ncopp ‘o stomach ha parlato for me…but when zia Concetta m’ha asked for the tremilionesima volta “Allora, lo hai incontrato questo principe azzurro, si o no?”, ancora before my nonna potesse dire “Manco quest’anno ti sposi?”, i have tirato fuori this photo of you and Meghan urlando “Eeeeeeh…anche quest’anno il principe azzurro si sposa…con un’altraaaah!”.

Sorry Harry, but i’m still superando the trauma of Pierre and Andrea Casiraghi, capiscimi.

Comunque my nonna, avendo perfectly capito the situation, invece that mettere the dito in the piaga, ha preso the photo, l’ha guardata very close and very well and then ha sentenziato:

“Gioia di nonna, ma sei molto meglio assaje tu che almeno il panettone lo mangi bello bello a tavola e mica te lo metti ncopp a capa come a questa…”

NONNA TI AMO.

MEGHAN TI ASFALTO.

HARRY TI SALUTO.

Without rancore, of course.