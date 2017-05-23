Video attentato Manchester: il boato dell’esplosione e la fuga del pubblico

video attentato manchester

Le immagini catturate durante e dopo la deflagrazione

L’attentato di Manchester che ha causato la morte di almeno 22 persone (bilancio delle vittime ancora non definitivo) viene raccontato in queste ore anche grazie alle immagini registrate dai ragazzi presenti nell’arena per il concerto della popstar americana Ariana Grande, idolo dei teeenager.

VIDEO ATTENTATO MANCHESTER

Nei video amatoriali realizzati con gli smartphone e postati sui social network si notano giovani che urlano spaventati all’interno della Manchester Arena pochi istanti dopo la forte esplosione. In uno dei filmati si sente anche il boato. Ecco immagini da Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

