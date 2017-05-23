Video attentato Manchester: il boato dell’esplosione e la fuga del pubblico

L’attentato di Manchester che ha causato la morte di almeno 22 persone (bilancio delle vittime ancora non definitivo) viene raccontato in queste ore anche grazie alle immagini registrate dai ragazzi presenti nell’arena per il concerto della popstar americana Ariana Grande, idolo dei teeenager.

VIDEO ATTENTATO MANCHESTER

Nei video amatoriali realizzati con gli smartphone e postati sui social network si notano giovani che urlano spaventati all’interno della Manchester Arena pochi istanti dopo la forte esplosione. In uno dei filmati si sente anche il boato. Ecco immagini da Twitter.

This Video shows moment when the bomb detonated at Ariana Grande’s concert in #Manchester Arena #PrayForManchester pic.twitter.com/ML8J7LRJQx — Kim.Sheen (@Taetae_Prncss1) 23 maggio 2017

If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are. #manchester pic.twitter.com/q81KHGEJ6E — Joe Gregory (@JoeAaronGregory) 22 maggio 2017

Panicking at Victoria Station after @ArianaGrande concert. Hope everyone is all safe and well. pic.twitter.com/6Q5WNXFkFO — Zach Bruce (@Zach_bruce) 22 maggio 2017

Two loud bangs heard around Manchester arena. People running out of the arena. No idea what’s going on pic.twitter.com/KaRzQckvEE — Alan Brennan (@alanbmufc92) 22 maggio 2017

huge explosives heard within manchester arena. some people being treated from injuries. we are ok, just hope everyone else is @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/sPYn9t8yu6 — zac haniff (@z_hnff) 22 maggio 2017

(Immagine di copertina: screenshot da video)