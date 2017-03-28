Il musicista transgender che abbatte gli stereotipi: «Non giudicate dalla copertina»

Il cantante ha postato le foto prima e dopo l'intervento
Jaimie Wilson è un musicista che sta diventando molto popolare sul web. Su Instagram conta migliaia di followers e ad attirare i suoi fan è specialmente la sua storia.
DONT JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER. I am posting this picture to show that not everyone has to show "signs" to be transgender. You don't have to pass a test to prove you're trans…and you sure as hell don't need ANYONES approval but your own. This life is about finding yourself and becoming YOU. No one's journey is the same…so stop comparing yourself to others. When I came out people refused to believe I was a man because of how "Feminine" I presented for 18 years. So why am I posting this comparison? Because I want people to see it doesn't matter what some LOOKS like…if someone has the guts to tell you "I'm transgender" "I'm gay" "I'm bisexual" anything like that PLEASE BELIEVE them and be there for them because stereotypes need to be broken. #ftm #transman #transgender #transguy #transisbeautiful #trans #femaletomale #lgbtpride #polysexual #saga #genderfluid #queer #bisexual #noh8 #lgbt #gay #lesbian #loveislove #transformation #pride #blueeyes #beforeandafter #transpride #selflove #bodypositivity #loveyourself #vitamint #progress
Jamie prima era una lei. «Non giudicate un ragazzo dalla copertina», ha scritto in un lungo post sul social diventato virale.
Jamie ha messo a fianco, una all’altra, le foto pre e post transizione. «Perché sto postando questo confronto? Perché voglio che la gente non si curi di ciò che pensano gli altri.. che qualcuno abbia il coraggio di dire “Io sono transgender” “Sono gay” “Sono bisessuale”, che ci sai qualcuno lì per loro, perché gli stereotipi hanno bisogno di essere superati».