Il musicista transgender che abbatte gli stereotipi: «Non giudicate dalla copertina»

Jaimie Wilson è un musicista che sta diventando molto popolare sul web. Su Instagram conta migliaia di followers e ad attirare i suoi fan è specialmente la sua storia.

Jamie prima era una lei. «Non giudicate un ragazzo dalla copertina», ha scritto in un lungo post sul social diventato virale.

Jamie ha messo a fianco, una all’altra, le foto pre e post transizione. «Perché sto postando questo confronto? Perché voglio che la gente non si curi di ciò che pensano gli altri.. che qualcuno abbia il coraggio di dire “Io sono transgender” “Sono gay” “Sono bisessuale”, che ci sai qualcuno lì per loro, perché gli stereotipi hanno bisogno di essere superati».